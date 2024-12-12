Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Video Shows Thief Stealing Gold Bangles From Deceased Victim

Mumbai: An unidentified individual reportedly stole a woman's gold jewellery under the guise of assisting her after she was critically injured in the BEST bus accident in Mumbai. A viral video showed a man telling bystanders that he was taking the woman's jewellery for safekeeping and would notify her family about it.

Following a complaint from her relatives, the police have filed a case of theft concerning her valuables. Fatima Kaniz Ansari (55) was one of the seven victims who lost their lives after being run over by the BEST bus in the Kurla area on Monday.

Ansari, who worked as an attendant at a hospital, was hit by the speeding BEST bus when she was waiting outside a building on the S G Barve Marg, an official said. She was found trapped under a car, the official said, adding the unidentified man took away her gold bangles and mobile phone while pretending to help her.

Bangles Stolen

Ansari's relatives claimed her bangles were stolen by an unidentified person after her death while her mobile phone was returned.

The Mumbai police on Thursday registered a case against the unidentified culprit under sections 303 (theft) and 315 (dishonest misappropriation of property possessed by deceased person at the time of death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

Kurla Bus Accident

The out-of-control electric bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West).

Besides killing seven persons and injuring 42 others, including four policemen on ‘bandobast’ duty, the accident also wrecked 22 vehicles.

The bus driver has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, according to police.