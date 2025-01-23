'Slap': Kushboo Sundar On How She Responded To Inappropriate Touch

Women must speak up about sexual abuse if they have faced it in life, says actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar recalled how she handled the person who tried to play smart with her while speaking about sexual harassment.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Kushboo Sundar said she once slapped a person when she was in the Congress party because he was trying to act smart with her. The person later turned out to be the party worker and was suspended or sacked from the party."

Speaking further on how women should handle sexual harassment, Kushboo Sundar said, “A woman knows what’s a bad touch and one has to be outspoken about it. If you can’t respect yourself then no other person would. If a woman is raped, we should not look at the crime on the basis of which state she belongs to or by whom it’s being ruled whether Congress, BJP or TMC, it should be taken as a woman of the country who has been raped.”

On the RG Kar rape and murder case, Khushboo said that Mamata Banerjee came up with irrational responses when she said this happens in every state."

On Annamalai when asked does she has a problem with him, Khushboo said, “Don’t have a problem with Annamalai, he’s my state leader and I respect him for that but everyone has their own way of working. I'm not into politics for money or attention, I have seen best of my career, money but I have my own way of functioning.”

Responding when asked why she was missing in action during elections in Tamil Nadu, Khushboo said that she couldn't campaign because of health issues. I had a tail bone fracture, so was advised by my doctor not to travel.

On women joining politics, Khusboo said, “Politics is a wonderful place to bring change. We need fresh thinking minds who can take the country forward. Sometimes, women are given the ticket but it’s the men who rule most of the times and take the call. So I want women to come forward and join politics.”