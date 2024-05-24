Advertisement

Jammu: Amid escalating tensions and violence in Kyrgyzstan, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has reached out to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. The student body appealed the EAM for safe evacuation of the stranded Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir.

The letter read, "Several Kashmiri students and their parents have reached out to us, expressing their fear and anxiety following a series of troubling events. Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir in Kyrgyzstan's capital city, Bishkek, were caught unaware of the mob violence unleashed by locals and are desperate to return home."

Advertisement

“According to reports, approximately 180 students from other countries were successfully evacuated from Kyrgyzstan on May 19. However, we regret to inform you that no Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir, have been brought home so far, exacerbating their distress and the concern of their families here in India. Students from the Kashmir Valley studying there are waiting to return to their homeland.”

It added, “Given the gravity of the situation and the urgency of ensuring the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens, we earnestly request the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate steps to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. Their safe return home should be a priority to prevent any further distress or potential harm.”

Advertisement

Every year, a large number of Indian students join medical and other universities in Kyrgyzstan for further studies. As many as 17,000 students from India are in Kyrgyzstan at present for medical and other higher studies, the government said in a release. Last week, the Indian government asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported mob violence targeting international students, especially from South Asia.

In Bishkek, violent clashes have broken out among student groups, with reports indicating the use of batons by attackers. International students have been wounded after attackers forcibly entered hostel rooms.

Advertisement

Following the situation, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also shared an update that it has been working actively with the universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of the Indian students. Two helplines 0555710041 and 0555005538 have been functional 24x7 where students can continue to reach out to the Embassy for all kinds of assistance.

Students and their families were urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements. However, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday said that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the embassy stated, “Situation in and around Bishkek is normal and stable today. Flights to India are operational. Embassy is in contact with Medical Universities in Kyrgyzstan to address concerns of Indian students. They can reach out to the Embassy for any assistance at 0555710041 and 0555005538.”

"The Embassy has been concerned at the recent incidents of violence against foreign students in Bishkek. However, due to swift action by the Kyrgyz authorities, the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal," the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan said in a release.

