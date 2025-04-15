'Laaton Ke Bhoot': Yogi Adityanath Shreds Mamata Govt Over Murshidabad Violence, Calls Out 'Anarchy'

New Delhi: Amid continued unrest in parts of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee -led state government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to violence and shielding rioters in the name of secularism.

Referring to the ongoing tensions in Murshidabad, Adityanath said the district had been “on fire for the last week” while the state remained “silent.” He also criticised the Bengal CM for allegedly referring to rioters as shantidoot (messengers of peace).

"Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'shantidoot'. Laaton ke bhoot baaton se kahan man'ne waale hain? But in the name of secularism, these people have given all liberty to the rioters to create riots. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week. But the Government is silent. Such anarchy should be reined in", said Yogi Adityanath.

‘Burden on India’

Yogi didn’t stop there. Hitting out at Opposition parties, the UP CM added, “Everyone is silent. Congress is silent over the Murshidabad riots. Samajwadi Party (SP) is silent. TMC is silent. They are issuing threats after threats. They are shamelessly supporting what happened in Bangladesh . If they like Bangladesh, they should go there. Why are they being a burden on the land of India?”

Waqf Amendment Bill Aims to Curb “Loot of Land Meant for the Poor”

Yogi Adityanath also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for pushing the Waqf Amendment Bill, which he said had curbed the “loot of property belonging to the poor.”

“Now, hospitals, houses for the poor, high-rise buildings, schools and universities will be built on the land that is reclaimed. A land bank for investment will be created. But no one will be allowed to encroach upon land or resort to hooliganism,” he said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Opposition, Yogi added, “That is why they are worried. The loot in the name of land is going to stop. They fear that once their henchmen are freed, they will turn into ‘Bhasmasur’ and start looting them instead. So now, they are fooling people in the name of Waqf and misleading them.”

Murshidabad Violence

Violence in Murshidabad was triggered by protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, a contentious issue that has stirred unrest in the region. The protests escalated into chaos, leaving three people dead, several others injured, and causing extensive property damage.

The BJP has blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for backing the protests and has strongly criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for allegedly issuing threatening statements against those opposing Waqf property-related matters.

Tensions in parts of Murshidabad have eased slightly after the deployment of central forces.

Residents recounted the widespread destruction caused by the unrest, which saw several shops and properties vandalised. “My entire building has been reduced to rubble. The glass panes were shattered, and they broke in through the rear wooden windows and doors. They looted our belongings and left everything in ruins,” a local shopkeeper said.