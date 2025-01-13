Situation Along LAC in Eastern Ladakh Sensitive, but Stable: Army Chief

New Delhi: The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China remains sensitive but stable, said Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during a press conference on Monday. He mentioned the need to rebuild trust between the Indian and Chinese militaries to maintain peace in the region.

Patrolling Activities Resume in Depsang, Demchok

Addressing the media, General Dwivedi assured that traditional patrolling and grazing activities have resumed in the Depsang and Demchok areas, which were major friction points between the two countries. Both sides disengaged from these areas in October 2024, following diplomatic and military-level talks.

“Our deployment is balanced and robust, and we are capable of handling any situation,” the Army Chief stated confidently. He added that the focus remains on boosting border infrastructure and developing capabilities along the LAC to tackle any emerging challenges.

Ceasefire Holding Along LoC

Commenting on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief said the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan is holding well along the Line of Control (LoC). However, he pointed out that infiltration attempts from across the border continue, and terror infrastructure in Pakistan remains intact.

“In the last year, 60 percent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistani origin,” General Dwivedi said.

Forces Working to Restore Peace in Manipur

Speaking about the situation in Manipur, General Dwivedi said that coordinated efforts by the armed forces and proactive government initiatives have brought the situation under control.

However, he acknowledged that isolated incidents of violence are still occurring in the state. “The armed forces are working tirelessly to restore peace in the region,” he said.

Enhanced Vigil Along Indo-Myanmar Border

The Army Chief also spoke about the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border, stating that enhanced surveillance and strong domination measures are in place to prevent any spillover of unrest from Myanmar.