Ladakh: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4:33 pm at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on April 18, 16:33:50 IST, Lat: 33.28 and Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh, India," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck the Kargil district of Ladakh on April 7, the NCS said.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:55 pm at a depth of 10 km

