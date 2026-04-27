Updated 27 April 2026 at 15:19 IST From 2 to 7: Ladakh LG Announces Creation Of 5 New Districts To Boost Governance The Union Territory of Ladakh is set for a massive administrative overhaul. Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra, following a green light from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has moved forward with the operationalisation of five new districts.