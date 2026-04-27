From 2 to 7: Ladakh LG Announces Creation Of 5 New Districts To Boost Governance
The Union Territory of Ladakh is set for a massive administrative overhaul. Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra, following a green light from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has moved forward with the operationalisation of five new districts.
- India News
- 1 min read
Leh: In a historic move, the Union Territory of Ladakh is set for a massive administrative overhaul. Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (Retd) B.D. Mishra, following a green light from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has moved forward with the operationalisation of five new districts: Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.
This decision, first announced by the Central Government, has reached a critical implementation phase in 2026.
The expansion increases the number of districts in the UT from two (Leh and Kargil) to seven, marking the most significant administrative shift since Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in 2019.
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