Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta Steps Down After Nine Months In Office: Sources

New Delhi: In a surprising development, Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta resigned from his post, concluding a nine-month tenure that began on July 18, 2025.

Gupta, who made history as the Union Territory’s third LG and the first politician to hold the office, submitted his resignation just as he was nearing the one-year mark of his appointment.

As per sources, Gupta tendered his resignation this evening and the reasons behind his resignation were not immediately known as of now.

Tenure marked by intensifying regional pressure

Gupta’s tenure was marked by intensifying regional pressure, as influential groups like the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance spearheaded widespread protests.

These organizations have consistently demanded full statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, and dedicated employment quotas for the local population.

Regional tensions peaked in September 2025 as statehood demonstrations in Leh took a violent turn.

The ensuing clashes resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries following police intervention, leading authorities to impose strict curfews and heavy security cordons across the affected districts.

Traces back to 2019

The agitation traces back to 2019, when Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory.

Since then, the move from statehood to direct central administration has fueled a growing demand for political autonomy and the legal safeguards necessary to protect the region's tribal and environmental interests."