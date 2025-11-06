Ladakh’s Push for Administrative Reach Gains Momentum as New Districts Await Staffing and Budget Clearance

New Delhi, Nov 6: More than a year after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the creation of five new districts in Ladakh, the Union Territory administration is still awaiting final clearances to formally constitute them. The delay has triggered public frustration and led to the postponement of the Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections.

Also Read: Violence Erupts At Start Of Bangladesh Election Campaign

The proposed districts, including Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass, were announced on August 26, 2024. Once notified, they will increase Ladakh’s district count from two (Leh and Kargil) to seven, marking a significant administrative expansion aimed at improving governance and service delivery in remote regions.

Despite the MHA’s approval, the process has stalled due to pending administrative procedures and financial approvals.

Advertisement

Officials say the delay stems from the need to create sanctioned posts for each district. The UT administration has now written to the Union Finance Ministry, seeking approval for a large number of positions, including deputy commissioners (DCs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs), revenue officers, and other essential staff.

Source: ANI

“The Finance Ministry’s clearance is crucial, as these appointments will significantly impact the UT’s salary budget,” a senior official said. “Once approved, the process will move forward swiftly,”. The five new districts will be carved out of the existing Leh and Kargil districts. Sham, Nubr,a and Changthang will be separated from Leh, while Zanskar and Drass will be carved out of Kargil.

Advertisement

A committee formed to recommend boundaries, headquarters, infrastructure, and staffing has submitted its report, which is now under review by another panel. Each district will require a full administrative setup, including DC and SSP offices, revenue departments, and support staff. While top-level appointments will be made through the MHA from the AGMUT cadre, recruitment for clerical and technical roles will be handled locally. Infrastructure development, including government buildings, residences, and office spaces, is expected to take time.

Pertinently, LAHDC elections, originally scheduled for October 2025, were postponed, with the administration citing the district reorganization as a key reason. As of now, Leh district has no elected representatives, with Ladakh’s lone MP Mohammad Haneefa serving as its only public representative. Civil society groups such as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have resumed talks with the Centre, demanding constitutional safeguards, Sixth Schedule protections, and clarity on future governance models.

With the expansion to seven districts, questions have emerged about the future of Hill Development Councils. Currently, Leh and Kargil each have a council comprising 30 members—26 elected and 4 nominated. Sources suggest that creating separate councils for each district may not be feasible due to Ladakh’s small population, which stood at just 1.84 lakh voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“There is a need to explore alternative governance models that reflect the demographic realities of the region,” an official said. The administration has yet to announce the headquarters for the new districts, stating that a formal declaration will follow once staffing and financial approvals are finalized.