Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Says Facebook Page Hacked After ‘12-Year Relationship’ Post

Patna: Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday claimed that his official Facebook page was hacked following a false post that suggested he was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav.

The 37-year-old RJD leader, and elder son of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny the rumours. He wrote that someone had edited his photos and shared them without his permission in an effort to “defame and harass” him and his family. The misleading post, which has since been deleted, showed him alongside a young woman with a caption stating they had been together for 12 years.

He wrote on X , ""My social media platform have been hacked and my pictures are being wrongly edited to harass and defame me and my family members. I appeal to my well-wishers and followers to be cautious and not pat heed to any rumours"

This follows Tej Pratap Yadav’s post of a picture with a woman named Anushka Yadav claiming they’d been in a relationship for the past 12 years.

Social media users were quick to point out that Tej Pratap Yadav is already married to Aishwarya, granddaughter of late Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. The couple got married in 2018, but separated within months amid allegations of marital discord.