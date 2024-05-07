Advertisement

New Delhi: Reacting sharply to Lalu Prasad Yadav's comment on Muslim quota, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said,"This was an allegation from the beginning that Congress and INDI alliance want to make reservation to ensure backdoor entry for Muslims. Today Lalu Yadav's statement has vindicated our apprehension." Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad while speaking to reporters in Patna on the eve of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections had said Muslims should get full reservation. He made the comments while responding to a question that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised about the issue the INDI alliance will give reservation of SCs and STs to muslims.

What Lalu Had Said?

For the unversed, former Bihar CM had said that BJP is scared because it's losing the Lok Sabha elections. "The votes are on our side... They are saying that there will be 'Jungle Raj' because they are scared, they are trying to instigate... They want to finish the Constitution and democracy," Lalu told reporters.

On Phase 3 Polls

“Today is the last day of the Assam (Lok Sabha) elections. We have completed it peacefully. We recorded almost 80% voter turnout in the first two phases. I thank the whole of Assam for peaceful voting. I am sure that the people of Assam will support a Bharat that will become Vishwa Guru and achieve the goals in Amrit Kaal”, said Sarma.

