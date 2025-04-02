Lalu Yadav’s Blood Sugar Levels Surge, Likely to Visit AIIMS Delhi: Reports

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav 's health has reportedly deteriorated due to a sharp rise in his blood sugar levels. The issue was detected during a routine check-up, prompting concerns among his family and supporters. With his medical history already marked by major procedures, including a kidney transplant and heart surgery, the former Bihar Chief Minister is now expected to visit Delhi's AIIMS for further evaluation and treatment.

Yadav has been unwell for the past two days, but his condition worsened on Wednesday morning.

In September of the previous year, Yadav underwent angioplasty in Mumbai, a crucial procedure to address heart-related issues. Prior to that, in 2022, he had a kidney transplant in Singapore, where his younger daughter, Rohini Acharya, donated a kidney to him. Additionally, his medical history includes an open-heart surgery performed in 2014.

The latest development regarding Yadav’s health comes amid ongoing investigations into him and his family members, particularly in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case.

On March 19, Yadav was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nearly four hours as part of the investigation. His eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, the RJD MP from Pataliputra, was by his side during the questioning. The area surrounding the ED office was filled with RJD workers, who raised slogans in praise of Yadav, showing their support during this time.

The Land-For-Jobs-Scam

The Land-for-Jobs scam is a corruption case involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members. The case revolves around allegations that between 2004 and 2009, when Yadav served as Railway Minister, his family accepted land parcels from job seekers in exchange for employment in the Indian Railways. The alleged scam took place during the UPA government’s tenure, when Lalu was a key ally of the Congress .

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), individuals were appointed to Group D positions in the Railways without proper recruitment procedures. In return, they allegedly transferred land at highly undervalued rates or even as gifts to Lalu’s family members, including his wife Rabri Devi and children Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and others. The investigation claims that land worth crores was acquired by the Yadav family through these transactions.