Lamborghini That Ran Into 2 on Noida Footpath is Owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari

New Delhi: The Lamborghini that rammed into two labourers near Nodia Sector 94, causing severe injuries, is owned by well-renowned YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, as per media reports. The incident occurred late Sunday, and a video of the accident surfaced, wherein the driver of the luxurious car was captured asking whether anyone had died, when he was confronted by people present at the site.

According to reports citing officials, the local police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver, identified as Deepak, a resident of Rajasthan 's Ajmer.

The police have filed a case under the relevant sections, based on the complaints of the victims, at Sector-126 police station. A probe has been initiated into the incident. The victims, identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, were rushed to the hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries. A senior police official confirmed that both victims are out of danger, although they sustained leg injuries from the collision.

Authorities have seized the Lamborghini involved in the accident and are taking further legal action. The car, which was registered in Mridul Tiwari's name, was being driven by Deepak during the test drive when the accident took place. Eyewitnesses reported that Deepak had lost control of the luxury vehicle, which led to the collision with the two workers sitting on the pavement.

Eyewitnesses Confirm Over-Speeding

Witnesses at the scene claimed that the car was speeding and driven recklessly, leading to the crash. Chaos ensued after the accident, with locals rushing to the site upon hearing the loud thud of the collision. Video footage from the incident shows Deepak, when confronted by bystanders, seemingly unaware of the gravity of the situation, asking, "Has someone been killed here?" His question raised eyebrows, given the severity of the injuries sustained by the victims.

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that the Lamborghini did not belong to Deepak but to Mridul Tiwari, the popular YouTuber. Deepak, it turns out, was test-driving the luxury car when the mishap occurred. The police also confirmed that there were no signs of alcohol consumption on Deepak's part at the time of the accident, based on the medical report.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?

Mridul Tiwari, a 21-year-old YouTuber from Greater Noida, has become a prominent figure on the internet, amassing 10 million subscribers on his channel. Known for his light-hearted comedic videos in Hindi and regional languages, Mridul has carved a niche for himself with over 20 million views on his content.