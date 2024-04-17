Advertisement

Hyderabad: A deal to buy a second hand Lamborghini car took a drastic turn after the ‘client’ set it on on fire. According to sources, an old financial dispute between the primary suspect and the owner led to the escalation of the matter.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The visuals show the yellow-coloured vehicle, a 2009 model, torched on the roadway, while onlookers watch in astonishment.

Sadistic mindset 🤷🏻



Ahmed immolated Lamborghini which belongs to Neeraj by pouring petrol over it.



Ahmed alleged that Neeraj didn't repay the loan which he took from Ahmed, hence he destroyed ₹4Cr worth car 🤦🏻

pic.twitter.com/IRAka2rR7Y — Gems Of Telangana (@GemsOfKCR)

The luxurious car, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was set on fire in Pahadi Shareef area in the city on April 13.

Police said the car owner, intending to sell it, had asked his friends to find a suitable client. The primary suspect, who was acquainted with one of the owner’s friends, allegedly asked him to bring the car, PTI reported.

When the car was brought to Mamidipalli Road on the outskirts of the city on the evening of April 13, he, along with others, allegedly set ablaze the vehicle using petrol, claiming the owner owed him money, the police added.

Based on a complaint by the person who took the car to the fire site, a case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) was registered.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

