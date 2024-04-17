Updated April 16th, 2024 at 11:35 IST
Rs 1-Crore Lamborghini Set on Fire Over Financial Dispute in Hyderabad | WATCH
The luxurious car, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was set on fire in Pahadi Shareef area in the city on April 13.
Hyderabad: A deal to buy a second hand Lamborghini car took a drastic turn after the ‘client’ set it on on fire. According to sources, an old financial dispute between the primary suspect and the owner led to the escalation of the matter.
A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The visuals show the yellow-coloured vehicle, a 2009 model, torched on the roadway, while onlookers watch in astonishment.
Police said the car owner, intending to sell it, had asked his friends to find a suitable client. The primary suspect, who was acquainted with one of the owner’s friends, allegedly asked him to bring the car, PTI reported.
When the car was brought to Mamidipalli Road on the outskirts of the city on the evening of April 13, he, along with others, allegedly set ablaze the vehicle using petrol, claiming the owner owed him money, the police added.
Based on a complaint by the person who took the car to the fire site, a case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) was registered.
An investigation into the matter is underway.
(With PTI inputs)
