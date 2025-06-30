Landslide Alert in Himachal Pradesh: IMD Sounds Red Alert as Rain Batters State

Updated 30 June 2025 at 21:16 IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a landslide warning for Himachal Pradesh, placing 18 out of 22 regions in the state under threat after relentless rainfall over the past 24 hours.
The red alert for heavy to very heavy rain has triggered widespread disruption and panic, with flash flood risks also looming large.
The state has been severely affected by rain-induced damage, with over 250 roads shut across various districts.
The worst-hit areas include Sirmaur and Mandi, with 57 and 44 road closures respectively. Meanwhile, nearly 130 areas are without electricity, and water supply systems have been compromised throughout the state.
In the last 24 hours alone, three people have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents, taking the total monsoon death toll to 20 in the state.
Two people drowned in Una and Bilaspur, while a third died after falling from a height in Shimla district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed deputy commissioners in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan to *shut schools on June 30* in response to the IMD’s red alert.
The Shimla-Kalka rail line was temporarily suspended due to fallen debris and trees after overnight rains.
In another major disruption, a landslide near Koti on National Highway-5 damaged the Shimla-Chandigarh route, leading to massive traffic jams.
The weather department has also flagged moderate to high flash flood risk in 10 districts, including Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una.
Published 30 June 2025 at 21:16 IST