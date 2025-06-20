Landslide Caused By Heavy Rains Blocks Dharamshala-Kangra National Highway, Rescue Underway

Shimla: The early arrival of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has led to intermittent rains, causing landslides in several areas on Friday. According to reports, one such landslide has blocked the Dharamshala-Kangra National Highway, disrupting the movement of four-wheelers and forcing people to opt for alternate routes.

As per information, the landslide occurred near Lower Sakoh, blocking the main connecting route from Dharamshala to Kangra and the airport. The highway has been closed since 8.30 am, causing inconvenience to commuters and travellers. On information, the local police and the concerned authorities rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation to clear the debris and restore traffic flow on the highway.

Monsoon Brings Relief and Challenges

A weather forecast official stated that the early arrival of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has brought relief to the region, which has been experiencing hot temperatures for several weeks. However, the monsoon has also brought challenges, including landslides and flash floods, which have disrupted daily life and caused damage to infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains across Himachal Pradesh over the next 5 to 7 days. The IMD has also warned of possible landslides and flash floods in the region, which could cause further disruptions to daily life.

IMD Scientist Explains Monsoon Arrival

Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the IMD, Shimla, explained that the southwest monsoon has already covered several districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Kinnaur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla. He added that the remaining districts will be covered by the monsoon in the next 2 to 3 days.

The IMD considers the onset of the monsoon to be normal, despite it arriving a few days earlier than usual. Katiyar said, "Usually, the monsoon arrives in Himachal by June 25, and in Shimla city by June 22. This year's arrival is a few days earlier, which is still considered within the normal range."

In a related incident, a landslide struck a walkway to Kedarnath near Jangalchatti in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, killing one person and injuring two others. The landslide was triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, which caused large amounts of debris and stones to fall onto the trekking route, blocking and damaging the walkway to Kedarnath Dham.