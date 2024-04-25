Updated April 25th, 2024 at 12:15 IST
Massive Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang, Highway Near China Border Washed Away | VIDEO
The heavy landslides on the National Highway-33 occurred due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, as per the officials on the site.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Guwahati: On Thursday, a massive landslide washed away a major section of a highway in Arunachal Pradesh, between Hunli and Anini, disturbing road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district bordering China, as per media reports.
The heavy landslides on the National Highway-33 occurred due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, as per the officials on the site.
Advertisement
Chief Minister Pema Khandu on X posted, "Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country."
Advertisement
Several videos shared showed a wide stretch of the highway missing, posing difficulties for the locals and security forces.
The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has mobilised all its resources to repair the damaged stretches of the highway.
Advertisement
As of now, no food scarcity or any other issue has been reported.
The state government issued a travel advisory amid the incident and said that the restoration would take at least three days.
Advertisement
Published April 25th, 2024 at 12:15 IST