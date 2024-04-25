Advertisement

Guwahati: On Thursday, a massive landslide washed away a major section of a highway in Arunachal Pradesh, between Hunli and Anini, disturbing road connectivity with Dibang Valley, a district bordering China, as per media reports.

The heavy landslides on the National Highway-33 occurred due to heavy rainfall over the past few days, as per the officials on the site.

Advertisement

Massive landslide hits #ArunachalPradesh, washing away highway linking to the China border!



State government issues travel advisory, restoration efforts expected to take at least 3 days pic.twitter.com/3XqWILB909 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_)

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on X posted, "Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country."

Advertisement

Several videos shared showed a wide stretch of the highway missing, posing difficulties for the locals and security forces.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has mobilised all its resources to repair the damaged stretches of the highway.

Advertisement

As of now, no food scarcity or any other issue has been reported.

The state government issued a travel advisory amid the incident and said that the restoration would take at least three days.

