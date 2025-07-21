'Language Should Unite Us, Not Divide': VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's Fervent Appeal For Unity Amid Language Row

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged for bonhomie and mutual respect among parties, stressing that politics should be about constructive dialogue rather than confrontation. Addressing the inaugural program for the eighth batch of participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme (RSIP), Dhankhar explained the importance of maintaining decorum and respect in political discourse.

In a passionate plea for unity and respect in politics, VP Dhankhar emphasised the importance of language as a unifying force, rather than a divisive one. Addressing a gathering, Dhankhar pointed out that India is home to a rich linguistic diversity, with languages like Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Marathi being a source of pride for the nation. "We have rich languages. We are globally the richest when it comes to languages. So, how can language be divisive? Language should unite us," he asserted.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's call for unity and respect comes at a time when the nation is grappling with increasing polarisation and divisive rhetoric. The Vice President stressed that while it's essential to believe in one's point of view, it's equally important to respect others' perspectives. "We must believe in our point of view, but we must respect others' point of view too," he said.

State Of Discourse In Parliament

Expressing his disappointment at the current state of discourse in Parliament, Dhankhar lamented that the rich tradition of debates and deliberations that India was known for is no longer visible in the country's highest legislative body. "Historically, India has been renowned for its rich discourse, dialogues, debates, and deliberations. Today, these things are not visible in the Parliament," he said, expressing hope that the upcoming session would see meaningful discussions and serious deliberations that would take the nation to greater heights.

He also asserted the importance of India's civilizational ethos, which he believes is essential for the country's growth and development. Drawing from ancient Indian texts and philosophies, he stressed the values of tolerance, inclusivity, and respect for diversity that are embedded in India's cultural heritage. "India's civilizational ethos offers a rich repository of leadership principles that predate modern governance theories by millennia," he said.

VP's Message For Politicians

In a veiled message to politicians, VP Dhankhar urged them to rise above petty squabbles and personal attacks, and to engage in constructive politics that prioritise the nation's interests. "Let's not have politics when there is national interest, let's not have politics over development, let's not have politics when it comes to the growth of the nation," he said, emphasising the need for politicians to work together towards a common goal.

He also addressed the youth, urging them to think of the nation and its development. "Young minds are a great pressure group. You have a very strong power. Your thought process will control the politician, your parliamentarian, your legislator, your corporator. Think of the nation. Think of the development," he said, encouraging the youth to hold their leaders accountable and to demand better governance.

Jagdeep Dhankhar lamented the current state of politics in India, where personal attacks and unbecoming language have become all too common. "I appeal to everyone in the political spectrum - please have mutual respect. Please don't use unbecoming language on television or otherwise against the leadership of one party or the other. This culture is not our civilizational essence," he said.

Need For Constructive Politics

The Vice President emphasised that politics should be about achieving the same objective, which is the nation's progress, but through different means. "Politics is not confrontation; politics can never be unidirectional. There will be different political thought processes, but politics means achieving the same object but somehow in different ways," he asserted.