Large Number of Devotees Gather at Sangam for Mauni Amavasya Holy Dip

Prayagraj: Flower petals were showered on the devotees who arrived for a 'snaan' at the Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Visuals show a helicopter showering flower petals on the large gathering of devotees present on the Ghat for a holy dip during the ongoing Magh Mela.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, wishing “new energy, enthusiasm, and resolve.”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister extended a welcome to the devotees who arrived at Sangam for the holy dip on the occasion.

"On the sacred occasion of the great festival of faith, Mauni Amavasya, a heartfelt welcome to all the revered Akharas, Dharmacharyas, saints, sadhaks, kalpavasis, and devotees who have graced the holy Sangam for the sacred bath," he wrote in the post.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister wished positivity and determination to all.

"By the grace of Mother Ganga, the bestower of liberation, and Lord Surya, may all the heartfelt wishes of everyone be fulfilled, and may new energy, new enthusiasm, and new resolve awaken in life--this is my prayer....Har Har Gange!" he added.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been strengthened at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj as a large number of devotees gathered to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the early hours on Sunday. According to police authorities, approximately 50 lakh devotees took the holy dip at the Sangam between 6 pm yesterday and 4 am today.

The ritual bath began at midnight amid heavy footfall at the ghats. Speaking to ANI, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said that despite thick fog in the region, devotees from several areas continued to arrive in large numbers.

He said, "...Proper security arrangements have been made...Devotees are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip. There has been thick fog since midnight, despite the fact that we are witnessing heavy footfall." Officials said that crowd management measures, traffic control plans, and continuous monitoring are in place to ensure the smooth flow of devotees throughout the day.