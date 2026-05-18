Largest Commerce Fair! Delhi To Host First-Ever Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav From August 12

New Delhi is set to host what organisers are describing as India’s largest-ever commerce and trade exposition, the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav 2026, from August 12 to 15 at Bharat Mandapam. The mega event aims to showcase the strength of Indian traders, MSMEs, startups and domestic manufacturers on a global platform.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated the official website of the event during a conclave held in the national capital. The Mahotsav is being jointly organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation and Confederation of All India Traders.

The launch event was attended by Lok Sabha MP and CAIT leader Praveen Khandelwal along with ITPO Chairman and Managing Director Jawed Ashraf. Industry representatives, traders and business stakeholders from across sectors were also present during the programme.

Mega Platform For Traders And MSMEs

The four-day event will be held at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to bring together traders, exporters, industry leaders, policymakers, investors and international delegates from across the world. Organisers say the fair is designed to provide Indian businesses, particularly MSMEs and small traders, with direct international exposure and networking opportunities.

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The Mahotsav will feature multiple sector-specific exhibition zones showcasing industries such as automobiles and electric vehicles, textiles, handicrafts, FMCG products, telecom, tourism, logistics, jewellery, Ayurveda, engineering goods and sustainable technologies. Dedicated segments for women entrepreneurs, startups and rural enterprises are also expected to be among the major attractions at the event.

Officials associated with the programme said the initiative aims to strengthen India’s domestic trade ecosystem while also positioning Indian products and enterprises more competitively in international markets.

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Piyush Goyal Highlights Export Growth

Addressing traders and business representatives at the launch event, Goyal said India’s exports had registered a five per cent rise this year despite global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions in several parts of the world. He expressed confidence that the country would achieve exports worth one trillion dollars by the end of the year.

“I want the next meeting to be scheduled in Vanijya Bhawan to boost your confidence and demonstrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on quality and productivity,” the Commerce Minister said during his address.

Reaffirming the Centre’s support for the trading community, Goyal said the government was committed to creating opportunities for businesses to expand both domestically and globally. “My doors are open 24x7 for all of you. The Government of India wants to see you grow, and we are taking all possible measures to make it happen,” he said.