Published 07:09 IST, January 27th 2025
Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Today in Uttarakhand | LIVE
Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India News
- 1 min read
India News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Today news include the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. PM Modi thanks world leaders for Republic Day wishes. In other news, a policy up date indicates that vehicles without third-party insurance may soon be barred from purchasing fuel and using FASTag services.
Live Blog
India News Today Live Updates on January 27, 2025: Today news include the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. PM Modi thanks world leaders for Republic Day wishes. In other news, a policy up date indicates that vehicles without third-party insurance may soon be barred from purchasing fuel and using FASTag services.
07:35 IST, January 27th 2025
Uniform Civil Code to be Implemented Today in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand will be implementing the Uniform Civil Code on Monday, making it the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law.
07:35 IST, January 27th 2025
High-Tech Kitchen to Feed 1 Lakh Kumbh Devotees
A 'high-technology' kitchen has been set up by the Manav Dharm Shivir, to feed over 1 lakh devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Manav Dharm Shivir said there are 500 people to cook the food and over 2-3 thousand others to serve it to the devotees. They are also going to organize a program today (January 27) which will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
07:35 IST, January 27th 2025
Foggy Morning in Ayodhya as Cold Wave Hits; Devotees Visit Ram Temple
Ayodhya woke up to a chilly morning with a thin layer of fog in parts of the city. Despite the freezing conditions, devotees visited to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple to offer their prayers.
07:02 IST, January 27th 2025
PM Modi Thanks Leaders for Republic Day Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked a host of world leaders who extended their greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day.
PM Modi thanked Thai Prime Minister Ing Shin, Former President of Maldives, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:39 IST, January 27th 2025