Lathi Charge, Bulldozer Action: Tension Erupts In Lucknow As Outraged Lawyers Clash With Cops Amid Demolition Drive

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in the Kaiserbagh area of Lucknow on Sunday (May 17) when police executed a lathicharge to disperse protesting advocates during a demolition drive outside the Civil Court complex.

The anti-encroachment operation, conducted by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation near both the High Court and Civil Court premises, targeted lawyers' chambers that were allegedly built on encroached land, following directives from the Lucknow Bench of the High Court.

According to the police, the situation escalated when a group of advocates opposed the demolition and staged a protest at the site. Security personnel subsequently intervened, using force to disperse the crowd and restore order.

Bulldozer reached Ramayan recitation chamber

The advocates staged a protest at the Swasthya Bhawan crossing during the demolition drive, with several lawyers sitting in front of the bulldozers to halt the operation.

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At one point, a bulldozer reached a chamber where an Akhand Ramayan recitation was underway. Police ultimately used mild force to disperse the protesting lawyers, allowing the demolition to resume, though some advocates subsequently alleged that the police had targeted Brahmin lawyers with batons during the confrontation.

Why the furore?

While the Lucknow Sessions Court has around 27,000 enrolled lawyers, the number of available chambers is limited. Consequently, several chambers had reportedly been built by encroaching on a drain along the route to the Registry office. Following the crackdown, many lawyers have now begun dismantling the illegal structures on their own.

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What DCP said

Kamlesh Dixit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Lucknow, stated that a heavy police contingent has been deployed across the area to prevent any law and order disruptions during the operation.

“Demolition proceedings are actively underway against chambers constructed near the High Court in Kaiserbagh. A heavy police presence has been stationed at various strategic locations for this operation. The situation remains fully under control, and the demolition drive is continuing smoothly,” he stated.