Law Student Gang-Raped At Kolkata Law College Months After RG Kar Rape And Murder Case, 3 Suspects Detained

Kolkata: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata on Wednesday, leading to the arrest of three men, including a current student, a staffer, and a former student linked to the Trinamool Congress.

The incident reportedly occurred when the victim visited the college to fill out examination-related forms. It has triggered sharp reactions, coming less than a year after the RG Kar rape and murder case, which sparked widespread protests across the state against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

According to the police, the woman initially sat inside the college union room, after which the main accused instructed to lock the college gate. Reports suggest that she was raped inside the security guard’s room on the campus.

Following her complaint, the Kasba Police Station registered an FIR and began an investigation.

The accused have been identified as Monojit Mishra, 31, an ex-student and former unit president of the college’s Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP); Zaib Ahmed, 19; and Pramit Mukherjee, also known as Pramit Mukhopadhyay, 20.

Mishra and Ahmed were arrested on Thursday evening in front of Siddhartha Shankar Sishu Roy Udyan near Talbagan Crossing, while Mukherjee was arrested from his residence around 12.30 am on Friday. Police seized their mobile phones during the arrests.

Police sources confirmed that the incident took place inside the college building, with the crime scene secured for forensic examination. A preliminary medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and statements of several witnesses have been recorded.

All three accused were produced before the Alipore court on Thursday, where police sought 14-day custody. The court granted police custody until next Tuesday.

When Did Incident Take Place?

According to reports, the horrific incident took place on the evening of June 25, between 7 pm and 8 pm. On Thursday, the victim filed a complaint at the Kasba Police Station.

Police stated that the complainant has accused a former student and two staff members of the college, following which three suspects were detained. Among them, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed were arrested on Wednesday, while Pramit Mukhopadhyay was taken into custody on Friday.

All three accused were produced before a local court in Alipore and have been remanded to police custody until July 1.

Law College Principal On Alleged Rape Case

Speaking on the matter, Law College principal, Noyna Chatterjee, stated that one of the accused, Manojit Mishra who has already been detained, is a former student now under investigation in the case.

Chatterjee stated that Manojit had been appointed as a temporary staff member by the college's governing body. As soon as the incident came to light, the President of the governing body was informed immediately and called for strict punishment.

BJP hits out at Mamata Govt, alleges police negligence

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticised the state government, alleging police negligence and demanding accountability from the Chief Minister.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya called the incident “horrific” and accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of failing to protect women, referring to the recent RG Kar hospital incident.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim described the incident as “extremely serious” and said he would seek a police update before commenting further.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh termed the incident horrific saying, "…I should say that the situation in West Bengal is horrific. The atrocities against women are increasing day by day. The way the girl student was raped within the premises by, as I know the present and the ex-student, shows the deteriorating mentality of our society. I should say that this kind of mentality is due to the language spoken by our CM... She is becoming a kind of shelter for these criminals. These arrests are nothing..."

NCW Demands Quick Probe, Help for Survivor

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, expressing deep concern and directing an immediate, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the BNS.