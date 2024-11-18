Published 18:17 IST, November 18th 2024
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Arrested in the US
Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been taken into police custody in California, US, as per sources.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Arrested in the US | Image: File
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:48 IST, November 18th 2024