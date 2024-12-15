'Lay Down Arms and Join Nation’s Progress': Amit Shah Urges Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to Naxalites to give up arms, join the mainstream, and contribute to the nation's development. Speaking at a local sporting event — “Bastar Olympics ” — Shah highlighted the significant progress made by the Chhattisgarh police along with other security forces of the country in combating Naxalism over the past year.

Amit Shah also revealed that 287 Naxalites were neutralised, over 1,000 were arrested, and 837 surrendered in Chhattisgarh in the last one year.

He commended the state police and allied forces for what he described as a historic achievement in the fight against the insurgency, stating that the "last nail in the coffin of Naxalism" had been put in place.

The Home Minister underscored the importance of development and peace in the affected regions. "I urge the remaining Naxalites to lay down their arms, integrate with society, and help in the nation’s progress," Shah said.

He assured that the government was committed to ensuring the rehabilitation and welfare of those who surrendered.

Govt Committed To End Naxalism In Chhattisgarh By March 2026: Amit Shah

Earlier Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government were committed to eradicating the menace of Naxalism from the state before March 31, 2026.

When Chhattisgarh becomes free of Naxalism, the entire country will get rid of the menace, Shah said addressing the President's Police Colour Award function at the Police Parade Ground in Raipur.

He also said that the Chhattisgarh police have made a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the last one year.

Shah also hailed the Chhattisgarh government's rehabilitation policy for Naxalites and appealed to them to quit violence and join the mainstream.

"The state leadership, the chief minister, the home minister of the state have taken a pledge and the Government of India is also committed to your pledge. Together, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh before March 31, 2026. We all are committed to free Chhattisgarh from the clutches of Naxalism before March 31, 2026.," he said.

When Chhattisgarh becomes Naxal-free, the entire country will get rid of the menace, the Union minister said, adding it is the state police's resolve to end Naxalism.

The President's Colour is not just an award, it is a symbol of service, dedication and sacrifice and it reminds of the countless challenges that police have to deal with, he said.

Shah expressed confidence that the Chhattisgarh police will discharge their responsibilities and will never step back from their duty.

"I am confident that from tomorrow the jawans of Chhattisgarh police will come out with the President's insignia on their uniforms and their morale will increase manifold," Shah said.

"The Chhattisgarh police have secured a significant achievement in the fight against Naxalism in the last one year...287 Naxalites were neutralised, around 1,000 were arrested and 837 surrendered in the last one year in the state, which reflects the momentum added to the fight against Naxalism. Fourteen top cadres (of Naxalites) were neutralised in the last one year in the state," he said.

For the first time in four decades, the death toll of civilians and security forces in Naxal violence has been brought down to less than 100, Shah said.