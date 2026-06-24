LDA To Initiate Demolition Action Against Building Linked To Aliganj Coaching Centre Fire Tragedy

Lucknow: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated demolition proceedings against the building involved in the Aliganj coaching centre fire incident that claimed 15 lives, stating that commercial activities were being carried out on premises approved for residential use.

According to the LDA, notices have been issued to the building owners after the construction was found to be in violation of the sanctioned building plan.

The authority said the owners have been asked to submit their response within 15 days, failing which demolition proceedings will be initiated under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act.

"Bulldozer action to be taken against the illegal building involved in the Aliganj fire incident. Commercial activities were being conducted on premises sanctioned for residential use. Action has been initiated after construction was found to be in violation of the approved building plan," the LDA said.

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Meanwhile, the owner of the building, Virendra Shukla, was sent to 14 days' judicial custody after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) late on Tuesday night.

According to officials, Shukla had initially cited chest pain and heart-related illness to avoid arrest but was later declared medically fit after examination.

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Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the incident with senior officials and directed that comprehensive fire safety audits be conducted across the state.

Calling the incident a major lesson for the state, the Chief Minister said there would be no compromise on fire safety standards.

"Special teams should be constituted in every district to conduct a comprehensive fire safety audit campaign," he said.

The Chief Minister also directed that buildings should only be used for activities for which they are approved and said coaching centres and nursing homes operating in basements would not be accepted.

Meanwhile, rescue efforts extended beyond human casualties, with veterinary doctors and animal welfare groups working to save animals trapped inside a pet shop located in the same building.

Speaking to ANI, veterinary doctor Dr Diwakar Singh said several animals were rescued after the blaze.

"There were many cats and dogs inside the shelter. People rescued two cats and brought them to me for treatment. Both were in good condition. There were no burn marks. They were under stress, so we gave them anti-stress medication. We hope they'll be completely fine in two or three days. When the fire broke out, it was on the first and second floors," he said.

He added that doctors and their teams who worked in the pet shop downstairs, and volunteers from NGOs, helped rescue several animals before the fire spread further.

Charu, a member of NGO 'Aasra - The Helping Hands', said volunteers rescued around 10 cats from the building.

"When we learned that the Aliganj pet shop had also caught fire, we rushed there and began rescuing animals. Fortunately, the pet shop staff had already managed to rescue many of them. We rescued a total of 10 cats with the help of the staff," she said.

She added that some animals remain unaccounted for.

"As for the smaller animals, there were hamsters and rabbits. We haven't received any information about their status yet... We're not even being allowed inside because the entire area has been sealed off. There were approximately 20 to 25 animals there. We are still receiving calls from people searching for their pets, and some animals are still missing," she said.

Meanwhile, Congress State President Ajay Rai blamed the government and administration for the tragedy, alleging negligence in enforcing an earlier demolition order against the building.

"A demolition order had already been issued for that building...the electricity load far exceeded the capacity of the connections provided by the department, yet no measures were taken to address this...when a short circuit occurred, the biometric-locked door jammed shut. The children kept trying to open it and banging on it, but the door would not budge, and they ultimately perished from suffocation and burns. The government bears full responsibility. A case of homicide should be registered against the officials responsible for not implementing the demolition order," Rai told ANI.

Congress leader further said, "Whenever the government gets into a tight spot, it sets up an SIT...forming an SIT is merely a way to mislead and brainwash the public...yesterday, the Deputy CM was shedding crocodile tears because elections are approaching...when a child from their own family or a BJP family dies, they truly feel the anguish of losing one of their own. Yet, when the child or daughter of an ordinary person dies, they just shed crocodile tears, going around the cremation ghats."