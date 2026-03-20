LDF Faces Toughest Challenge Yet As UDF Gains Ground And NDA Threatens Kerala's Bipolar Tradition

Thiruvananthapuram: The battle lines for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections have been officially drawn, setting the stage for one of the most consequential political battle in the state’s history. With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing a single-phase poll on April 9, the state is set to witness a high-stakes triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), the resurgent United Democratic Front (UDF), and a determined National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is now in effect, with polls taking place on April 9 and results on May 4 for the 140-member Niyamasabha.

Meanwhile,a comprehensive pre-poll survey released by Poll Mantra has suggested a big shift in voter sentiment ahead of the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The data indicated that the Congress-led United Democratic Front has surged ahead with a 38.2 percent vote share, leaving the ruling Left Democratic Front trailing at 33.7 percent. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance maintains a notable presence with 20.4 percent of the projected vote, while a critical 8 percent of the electorate remains undecided, holding the key to the final outcome.

The survey findings outline a challenging environment for the incumbent government, as over half of the respondents rated the LDF's performance as either poor or very poor, while, only about a quarter of the participants gave the current administration an excellent rating. The dissatisfaction is further reflected in the development trust index, where 38.9 percent of voters expressed greater confidence in the UDF’s ability to deliver growth, compared to 27.8 percent for the CPM and 23.1 percent for the BJP.

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Furthermore, the leadership preferences within the coalitions revealed a competitive internal dynamic, with VD Satheesan leading the preferred chief ministerial faces with 29.5 percent support with the UDF, though he is closely followed by KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor.

Among political influencers, Venugopal emerged as the top choice for the state's highest office, surpassing the incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan by a big margin.

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On the government side, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continues to hold the most sway within the LDF at 38.2 percent, though former Health Minister KK Shailaja remains a powerful contender with 32.5 percent support. Shailaja performed particularly well among women and the Ezhava community, nearly equaling the Chief Minister's standing in those specific groups.

Within the NDA camp, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has emerged as the clear favourite for the top post, securing over half of the support from alliance supporters and far outpacing state president K Surendran.