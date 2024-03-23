×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 21:09 IST

Leader's popularity determined by what people get: Khattar

A leader's popularity in democracy is determined by the fact that how many facilities are being made available to the public in a timely manner on their doorstep, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A leader's popularity in democracy is determined by the fact that how many facilities are being made available to the public in a timely manner on their doorstep, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. The chief minister said along with development, transparency plays an important role in ensuring good governance.              

"A leader's popularity in democracy is determined by the fact that how many facilities are being made available to the public in a timely manner on their doorstep and the public does not have to make rounds of government offices for getting these facilities," he said. Realising it, several steps, many IT reforms have been brought about by the state government so as to ensure transparency, he claimed.      

"Through this, corruption-free, transparent and accountable good governance is being ensured," said Khattar speaking at an orientation programme organised for members of the state legislative Assembly, an official statement said.           "We came to power with the good governance resolve and we are working round-the-clock to achieve that resolution," he said while adding corruption can be eliminated through IT reforms.

"Any system in which there is less human intervention, the work will be done faster in a time-bound manner, hence, leaving no possibility of corruption," said the chief minister

The chief minister said the BJP-led government in the state has set an example across the country by starting most government schemes online. "Many other states of the country are emulating Haryana," he claimed. Khattar said in the past a few months, about a dozen new portals have been launched due to which benefits of many schemes have been made digitally available to the public.                  

"At times, it was felt that there is a lack of awareness among the public about these online schemes and MLAs can play a very important role in spreading the awareness among the masses," he said. The public gets satisfaction only when the system is transparent, there is no injustice and discrimination against them, he said. The chief minister also directed officials to take cognisance of the suggestions being received from the MLAs during the event and also ensure their implementation. The programme was attended by MLAs of the BJP-JJP combine and some Independents. 

Advertisement

Published May 17th, 2022 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Moscow shooting

Moscow Hall Shooting

43 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

43 minutes ago
The attack followed a statement by the US Embassy in Moscow that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack.

Russia Attack: US Warned

an hour ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

an hour ago
The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

an hour ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

an hour ago
Zelenskyy

Attack on Russia

an hour ago
Kate Middleton

White House on Kate

an hour ago
cancer Kate Middleton and King Charles III

Kate Middleton Cancer

2 hours ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

2 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

2 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

3 hours ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

3 hours ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

3 hours ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 hours ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

3 hours ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

4 hours ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World10 hours ago

  2. 'Bade Bhai': PM Modi Receives Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award | LIVE

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo