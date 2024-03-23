Advertisement

A leader's popularity in democracy is determined by the fact that how many facilities are being made available to the public in a timely manner on their doorstep, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday. The chief minister said along with development, transparency plays an important role in ensuring good governance.

"A leader's popularity in democracy is determined by the fact that how many facilities are being made available to the public in a timely manner on their doorstep and the public does not have to make rounds of government offices for getting these facilities," he said. Realising it, several steps, many IT reforms have been brought about by the state government so as to ensure transparency, he claimed.

"Through this, corruption-free, transparent and accountable good governance is being ensured," said Khattar speaking at an orientation programme organised for members of the state legislative Assembly, an official statement said. "We came to power with the good governance resolve and we are working round-the-clock to achieve that resolution," he said while adding corruption can be eliminated through IT reforms.

"Any system in which there is less human intervention, the work will be done faster in a time-bound manner, hence, leaving no possibility of corruption," said the chief minister

The chief minister said the BJP-led government in the state has set an example across the country by starting most government schemes online. "Many other states of the country are emulating Haryana," he claimed. Khattar said in the past a few months, about a dozen new portals have been launched due to which benefits of many schemes have been made digitally available to the public.

"At times, it was felt that there is a lack of awareness among the public about these online schemes and MLAs can play a very important role in spreading the awareness among the masses," he said. The public gets satisfaction only when the system is transparent, there is no injustice and discrimination against them, he said. The chief minister also directed officials to take cognisance of the suggestions being received from the MLAs during the event and also ensure their implementation. The programme was attended by MLAs of the BJP-JJP combine and some Independents.