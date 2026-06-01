Leaked Signed Letter Exposes Full-Blown TMC 'Civil War'; Old Guard Revolts Against Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: A sensational political explosion has rocked West Bengal’s ruling establishment after a confidential dissent letter, signed by several top-tier All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) stalwarts, was leaked.

The explosive document lays bare a full-blown internal "civil war," formalising a bitter, deep-seated structural rift between the party’s veteran old guard, fiercely loyal to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the younger, corporate-style faction spearheaded by Party National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The leaked document represents a watershed moment in Bengal politics, marking the first time that simmering internal friction has been permanently and unforgettably recorded on paper.

Bearing the actual signatures of veteran parliamentarians, long-standing district chairmen, and senior state cabinet ministers, the letter represents an open banner of revolt.

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The signatories collectively launch an attack against the strategic direction, centralised decision-making, and aggressive organisational overhauls executed by the Abhishek Banerjee-led camp over the past year.

Core Grievances in the Leaked Letter

Senior leaders accuse the Abhishek faction of systematically bypassing the party's founding core committee to run grassroots political operations via private, corporate consultancies.

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The documents show a deliberate, top-down strategy of sidelining seasoned grassroots veterans in favour of a handpicked, urban-centric younger leadership.

Signatories have pushed back heavily against the rigid enforcement of structural power caps that strip senior leaders of their parallel organisational and administrative portfolios.

The timing of this high-stakes leak has sent political shockwaves through the state.

Highly placed sources reveal that the document was circulating clandestinely just before the sudden, dramatic expulsion of MLAs Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee for six years over a "forged signature" row.

This timeline strongly indicates that the party high command's recent iron-fisted disciplinary actions were, in reality, a preemptive strike designed to crush a much larger, highly coordinated internal mutiny before it could go public.

By explicitly documenting their dissent, the old guard has completely shattered the long-maintained public facade that the Trinamool Congress stands seamlessly unified behind its dual leadership.

The veterans are sending a clear, defensive warning to the high command: the aggressive, corporate-style restructuring of the AITC is actively alienating the rural grassroots workers who formed the absolute bedrock of the party's rise to power against the Left Front.

While inside sources from the Abhishek Banerjee camp have rushed to downplay the leak, labelling it a "fabricated media narrative," the physical existence of the signed document has triggered absolute panic.

Emergency, closed-door meetings have been convened simultaneously at the Chief Minister's Harish Chatterjee Street residence and Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office to contain the political fallout.