Leander Paes Meets PM Modi Day After Joining BJP

New Delhi: Veteran tennis legend Leander Paes met PM Modi on Wednesday, a day after joining the BJP, ahead of the Bengal assembly polls.

“Had a great meeting with Shri Leander Paes Ji. India is very proud of his accomplishments in tennis. We discussed a wide range of issues. His passion towards sports and nation building is truly admirable,” PM Modi said in a post on X, after the meeting.

The Olympic medallist and former ace tennis star joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday. Paes is not new to politics and previously had his stint with the Trinamool Congress in 2021.

"Today is a big day in my life. I want to thank the PM, HM, and Nitin Nabin ji. I am really grateful for the way the BJP has given me this opportunity to serve sports, sports education, and the youth," he said, after his induction into the saffron camp, expressing his gratitude to the party leadership.

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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was present during Paes' induction into the party, said, "This is a moment to celebrate as the iconic Leander Paes has joined BJP. I clearly foresee that you will play a bigger innings on the BJP platform. Your joining the BJP will ensure that the Khelo India movement gains further momentum."

Welcoming Paes into the BJP fold, senior party leader Sukanta Majumdar called him “a son of Bengal”, even citing his upbringing in Kolkata and his family's deep ties with Bengal, that dates back to the 19th-century poet Michael Madhusudan Dutt.

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According to some political observers, Paes' identity, being a Christian, having Goan roots, and an upbringing in Kolkata, to widen the party's foothold among the urban middle class.