Advertisement

Delhi: Notorious Haryana-based Gangster Sandeep Alias Kala Jathedi has been granted parole by a Delhi Court so that he can get married to his lady love lady don Anuradha Chaudhary alias Madam Minz, who is also out on bail at present. Delhi’s Dwarka Court on Monday approved the grant of parole to the gangster for two consecutive days for 2 different ceremonies. As per information, the court has granted Kala Jathedi a 6-hour custody parole on March 12th for the wedding ceremony in Delhi and next day for the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony, which will take place in Haryana’s Sonipat.

The gangster will remain in police custody during both the events. As per directions from the court, Kala Jathedi will get married on March 12, between 10 am and 4 pm under the custody of the Delhi police. Later, he will go to his village on March 13 for the Grih Pravesh ceremony, which will reportedly take place between 10 am and 1 pm, wherein the newly weds will ritually enter their new home.

Advertisement

Kala Jathedi was arrested in 2021 by Delhi Police's Special Cell

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepak Wason granted the relief after analysing the Delhi Police’s reply and examining the submissions made by Kala Jathedi’s lawyer.

Advertisement

On behalf of Kala Jathedi, Advocate Rohit Dalal had filed applications arguing that the right to marriage is recognised as a constitutional right under Article 21 and requested custody parole on humanitarian grounds to attend his wedding and subsequent ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony.

It was argued that both the applicant or accused and his fiancee are of legal age under the rules of the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955. It was additionally contended that denying the applicant marriage would cause prejudice and violate Article 21 of the Constitution.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kala Jathedi, who carried a reward of Rs 7 lakh, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell team in 2021, from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. He was wanted in several heinous crimes including extortion, murder, attempt to murder, robbery and others in various states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.