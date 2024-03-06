Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, says he will join BJP on March 7 | Image:PTI/ File Photo

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday announced that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 7 after officially resigning as a judge of the Calcutta High Court saying that he has completed his tenure as a judge. He submitted his resignation to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Justice Gangopadhyay’s decision to step down as a judge has come up amid speculations that he will start his political innings ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Justice Gangopadhyay is expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls

However, despite, he firmly submitted his resignation to the president, some lawyers and litigants urged him to reconsider his decision to resign as the judge of the Calcutta High Court. It was being said that he speculations are rife that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Now, he has confirmed the rumours about him joining the BJP.

Earlier, Justice Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in West Bengal stirred political debates, had on Sunday stated that he will submit his resignation to the President on March 5.

However, he had declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address such queries after submitting his resignation.

As per the information, Justice Gangopadhyay, who practiced law at the high court for around 24 years, joined the Calcutta High Court as additional judge on May 2, 2018. He was elevated as permanent judge on July 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of the second list of the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it is now being expected that he may contest the elections on the party's ticket.