'Reckless': Karnataka HC Snubs Siddaramaiah Govt for 'Fake News' Case Against Arnab Goswami

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on all investigations against Republic News editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in a case registered against him by the Bengaluru police for allegedly airing a fake news report about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order and stayed the probe in the crime registered under section 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of Indian Penal Code.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, while granting the interim stay, called the registration of the case reckless.

“It is understandable as to how the section is applicable to its remotest sense in the case at hand. Therefore it is a reckless registration of crime by respondent no 2. If such crime are permitted to continue it will amount to abuse of process of law. There shall be an interim order of stay of all further investigation till next date of hearing, January 16, 2025," he said.

“What has Arnab Goswami done? There is a plethora of things brought out by him. It might have proved good for some and bad for others but where is the case of inciting? We will hear both parties but now we will stay the investigation,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.



It is alleged that on March 27 around 7.15 p.m., R Kannada channel aired a news story claiming that traffic on M. G. Road in Bengaluru was stopped to enable passage for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and, hence, an ambulance was stuck.

However, at that time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not in Bengaluru. He was in Mysuru, according to the complainant.

Arnab Goswami’s lawyer Aruna Shyam told the court that Republic TV Kannada deleted the report as soon as it found out that it was incorrect. Aruna Shyam also told the court that the complainant had been overenthusiastic and had even “suggested” in the complaint about which provision of the IPC should be invoked against Goswami.