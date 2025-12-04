'Shame On The System': SC Slams 16-Year Delay In Delhi Acid Attack Trial

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed shock and outrage at the long delay of over 16 years in an acid attack case pending before the Delhi High Court calling it a “shame on the system”. The bench was hearing a plea concerning the condition of acid attack survivors.

"The offence is of 2009 and the trial is not completed! If the National Capital cannot respond to these challenges, then who will deal with it? It is a shame on the system!" Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

According to a LiveLaw report, the petitioner who was an acid attack survivor personally appeared before the Bench. She mentioned that she was attacked in 2009 but the trial has still not concluded. “Mere saath 2009 mein attack hua tha, abhi tak trial chal raha hai,” she said. She shared that nothing took substantial developed in the case till 2013 and the trial taking place in Rohini in Delhi, is now in the final hearing stage.

The report mentioned that the petitioner had lost all hope in the system until a judge named Dr. Parminder Kaur resumed the matter. She added that she is also working for the relief of other acid attack survivors.

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought data from all High Courts regarding the pending trials in acid attack cases. The bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Registrar Generals of all High Courts to submit the data regarding pending acid attack cases.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded that such cases of acid attack should be treated as ‘disability’ as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The CJI asked the SG to consider proposing amendments to the Act so that it can cover acid attack survivors.

The CJI emphasised that these offences should be tried in Special Courts, given the gravity. “This is a mockery of the system... there should be no sympathy for such persons (accused),” the CJI said.