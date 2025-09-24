Legendary Kannada Novelist S. L. Bhyrappa Passes Away At 91

Bengaluru: S. L. Bhyrappa, a senior Kannada writer and Padma Bhushan recipient, died in a Bengaluru hospital. Due to age-related conditions, "With the death of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a magnificent identity who stirred our conscience and dug deep into the soul of India," Prime Minister Modi said. A daring and timeless thinker, his provocative works greatly enhanced Kannada literature. His works encouraged generations to think critically, ask researched questions, and become more involved in society.

For many years to come, people will be inspired by his persistent enthusiasm for our history and culture. During this difficult time, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. "Om Shanti," said Prime Minister Modi. The story was confirmed by Rastrotthana Hospital and Research Center.

Shyla H.N., the medical administrator, said, “The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushana, and Sarswathi Samman awardee S.L. Bhyrappa suffered cardiac arrest today and reached the divine feet of the almighty.” "The news of the passing of renowned novelist and Padma Bhushan awardee S. L. Bhyrappa, whose novels 'Parva' and 'Uttarakanda' revolutionized the way the Mahabharata and Ramayana are viewed and read, has come as a deep shock," said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy.

"I've read Shri Bhyrappa's books carefully. His storytelling style and his ability to develop characters have enthralled me. Born in Kannada and writing in Kannada, he was a true Indian novelist. Furthermore, he said, “I am proud that this 'immortal genius' was born in Hassan district.” My own anguish at his (Bhyrappa's) passing is deep. I pray that God gives his loved ones and fans the courage to deal with this loss and that his soul finds eternal rest.

"Om Shanti," said Kumaraswamy. B.Y. Vijayendra, state president of the BJP, said, “The news of the passing of S. L. Bhyrappa, a great soul of our land who dedicated himself to matters of national interest while bringing global recognition to Kannada literature, recipient of the Saraswati Samman and Padma awards, has come as a shock.”