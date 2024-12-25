Legendary Malayalam Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away At 91

MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam filmmaker, director and writer, died at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 91. Nair was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode due to a heart ailment earlier this month. MT Vasudevan Nair was the winner of the Jnanpith Awards.

Meanwhile, after the sudden death of Nair, the Kerala government has declared official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honour the legendary Malayalam film director. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the postponement of all government events, including the Cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26, as a mark of respect, the CMO said in a statement.