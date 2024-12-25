Published 23:03 IST, December 25th 2024
Legendary Malayalam Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away At 91
MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam filmmaker, director and writer, died at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 91.
- India News
- 1 min read
MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam filmmaker, director and writer, died at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 91. Nair was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode due to a heart ailment earlier this month. MT Vasudevan Nair was the winner of the Jnanpith Awards.
Meanwhile, after the sudden death of Nair, the Kerala government has declared official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honour the legendary Malayalam film director. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the postponement of all government events, including the Cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26, as a mark of respect, the CMO said in a statement.
Popularly called MT, the master of novels, short stories, screenplays, children's literature, travel writing, and essays, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, and the Jnanpith, the highest literary recognition.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:03 IST, December 25th 2024