Updated 29 September 2025 at 16:54 IST

Leh Apex Body Withdraws from Talks with MHA, Demands Peace Before Dialogue Resumes

The Leh Apex Body has announced its decision to step back from ongoing talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
New Delhi: The Leh Apex Body has announced its decision to step back from ongoing talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday. The Apex body stated that it will not engage in any further talks with the Union Government until peace is restored in the region.

The move comes amid rising tensions and growing concerns over governance and autonomy in Ladakh. The Apex Body, which has been a key stakeholder in representing local interests, stated that meaningful dialogue cannot take place under current circumstances.

