A leopard which was reportedly killing cattle reared by villagers in Kamaram hamlet has been caught in Medak district, forest officials said on Sunday.

The leopard, aged between one to one-and-half-years, was captured after they installed a trap cage on the outskirts of the hamlet of Chinna Shankarampet mandal on Saturday night, they said.

Villagers had been complaining that the leopard had been killing their cattle when their animals went to a nearby reserve forest area, an official said.

The leopard will be relocated to the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal district for observation and later released into the forest, he said.