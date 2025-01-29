Leopard enters power project site in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: A leopard was spotted in the premises of the Dhaulasidh power project in Himachal's Hamirpur district, triggering panic among workers.

One of the workers spotted the leopard on Tuesday night and made a video of the animal, which went viral on social media causing panic among the workers.

The under-construction site located on the Sujanpur-Nadaun road is surrounded by dense forests.

Vinod Kumar, Divisional Manager of Ritvik company, which is carrying out construction at the site, has asked the forest department to install a cage to catch the leopard.

There is movement of vehicles and labourers on the project site throughout the day, which can lead to a situation of confrontation with wild animals, he said.

About 900 workers are deputed at the 70 MW power project.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard entered the Kangra border through the Kofat Dam.