Leopard Spotted At Infosys Mysuru Campus. WFH For All Employees

Mysuru: The forest department has launched a combing operation after a leopard was spotted on the Infosys campus in Mysuru early on Tuesday morning. The big cat was seen in the underground car parking area around 3:30 am by the company's security staff. CCTV footage from the campus confirmed the sighting, prompting swift action from authorities.

A team of 50 personnel, equipped with cages and nets, were mobilised to capture the leopard. Drones were also deployed to assist in locating the animal, ensuring a thorough search.

A senior forest officer confirmed the operation and assured the public that all measures were being taken to safely capture the leopard.

To prioritise the safety of its employees, Infosys has instructed staff to work from home for the day. This precautionary measure has been confirmed by company officials.

While the sighting has raised concerns, authorities are working diligently to resolve the situation and ensure the safety of both the leopard and the campus personnel. The forest department is closely monitoring the situation, with personnel continuing their efforts to track and capture the animal.

