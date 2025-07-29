'Let PM Modi Say US President Donald Trump Is A Liar': Rahul Gandhi On Trump's India-Pak Ceasefire Claim

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare in Parliament that United States President Donald Trump's claims of playing a key role in the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement are entirely false.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "Donald Trump has taken credit 29 times for the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement. If Trump is lying, the Prime Minister should state in the House that Trump is not telling the truth. Let the Prime Minister declare that Donald Trump is a liar."

"If PM Modi has the courage of Indira Gandhi, he should state that Trump was not responsible for the ceasefire and that India lost no planes during military tensions with Pakistan," he added.

Rajnath Singh Debunks Trump's Truce Claim In Rajya Sabha

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh strongly rebutted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's claim that United States President Donald Trump's intervention led to the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

"From the day the Pahalgam incident occurred until now, our Prime Minister has not spoken with Trump. They should not speak on this matter after this clarification. I want to reiterate that Operation Sindoor was not paused due to anyone's intervention. It was paused after Pakistan's DGMO requested it. Please close this chapter now. Operation Sindoor is ongoing. There is a comma (pause) in the operation, not a full stop," Singh told Kharge in the Rajya Sabha.

EAM Jaishankar's Clarification On Trump's Role In India-Pak Ceasefire Deal

Rajnath Singh's remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, in his speech during the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, clarified that no talks were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between the Pahalgam terror attack and the day of the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

"There was no call between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17," Jaishankar said."At no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there any linkage with trade or other ongoing matters," he added.

‘India Will Not Accept Third Party Intervention’: PM Modi Tells Trump

In a 35-minute phone call during the G7 summit in Canada in June this year, PM Modi firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims of American mediation in the Indo-Pak conflict, asserting that India has never accepted and will never accept third-party involvement, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Modi clarified that the recent ceasefire was a direct military arrangement with Pakistan, made at Islamabad’s request, with no US role. He also briefed Trump on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to terrorism in Pahalgam, reaffirming that India treats terrorism as full-scale war.

Trump's Chest-Thumping Continues