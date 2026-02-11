Updated 11 February 2026 at 22:50 IST
'Let's Do It Together': Rahul Gandhi Cuts Into Ashwini Vaishnaw's Outside Parliament | Watch
New Delhi: On the day when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack at the Centre for signing the US trade deal at the cost of farmers, the Congress MP, rather playfully, cut into the frame of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw soon after his Lok Sabha speech at the Parliament premises, and then, invited the Ministers, including Prahlad Joshi, to do the press briefing together.
The cameras spotted Rahul Gandhi walking into Vaishnaw's frame from behind and then standing just beside him, provoking the reporters and camerapersons to adjust their frames. However, soon after his blatant interjection, the LoP seemed welcoming and asked them to “do it together”.
"Come, let's stand together. Let's do it together," Rahul Gandhi said as Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw walked away.
IT Minister Vaishnaw was speaking about the safety of data of Indians. “India's data is under the strict protection of law. It is protected under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. All sensitive sectors have their individual regulations. Rahul Gandhi should authenticate the statements before making big charges against the Centre in the House,” Vaishnaw said. This was the moment when Rahul Gandhi got into his frame and interrupted the conversation.
The cameras showed Rahul Gandhi insisting Prahlad Joshi to speak to the reporters together, but the later politely refused and walked away.
Here's What Rahul Gandhi Said in Lok Sabha Today
Earlier in the day, Leader of Oppostion Rahul Gandhi criticised the government over the India-US trade deal, claiming that it was compromising national interests and asked whether it was “not ashamed of selling India.”
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, Rahul Gandhi alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.
"You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm -- that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally -- that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests. Have you no shame in what you are doing? It is as though you have sold 'Bharat Mata'," Rahul Gandhi said.
