LeT Terror Operative Convicted And Sentenced In 2023 Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation Case

New Delhi: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bengaluru has convicted and sentenced another key operative of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the 2023 prison radicalisation case. The court sentenced Vikram Kumar alias Chota Usman to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 under provisions of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

According to reports, Vikram is the 8th accused to be convicted and sentenced in the case, which was re-registered by the NIA after it took over from the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch. His sentencing followed the conviction last month of 7 others, including T Naseer, identified by the investigating teams as the mastermind and a LeT member who orchestrated the radicalisation plot while lodged as an undertrial prisoner at Parapanna Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts.

The NIA’s probe found that Vikram Kumar was radicalised and recruited inside the Bengaluru prison by Naseer and co-accused Junaid Ahmed. Even after his release, he remained in contact with both men, and in May 2023, acting on their instructions, Vikram collected a dead drop containing hand grenades and walkie-talkies from Ambala, Haryana, and delivered them to a co-accused in Bengaluru.

Plot To Facilitate Escape Of LeT Mastermind

The NIA officials stated that Vikram, who was financed by the absconding Junaid Ahmed, was part of a bigger conspiracy to facilitate T Naseer’s escape while he was being transported from prison to court. The NIA said that the plan was in line with LeT’s agenda to promote terror activities in India and undermine national security and sovereignty.

Advertisement

The case was first registered by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in July 2023 after arms, ammunition and digital devices were seized from habitual offenders who had allegedly planned a series of terror attacks in the city to advance LeT’s objectives. After taking over the investigation, the NIA uncovered the larger network, including the jail-based radicalisation ring and the escape plot.

Key Accused Still Absconding

The anti-terror agency has filed a chargesheet against 12 accused in the case. Even as the 8 accused, including Vikram Kumar and T Naseer, have now been convicted and sentenced in the case, Junaid Ahmed remains absconding. The NIA said efforts to track him are ongoing.

Advertisement