LG Ladakh Announces Industry Status for Hotels, Aligning with PM Modi’s Tourism Push

Srinagar: In a bid to revive Ladakh’s tourism economy after last September’s violence dealt a severe blow to visitor inflows, the administration has announced that hotels and guest houses registered with the Tourism Department will be classified as “industry” from June 1, 2026.

The move is expected to reduce operating costs, extend incentives, and boost investor confidence in the Union Territory’s hospitality sector.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena described the decision as “another historic day for the tourism sector in Ladakh”, adding that the classification will place hotels and guest houses at par with other industries.

On his X handle, Saxena wrote, “Declaring hotels and guest houses as industry will benefit these units with incentives, concessions and infrastructure support, at par with other industries in the UT.”

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Officials said the benefits include electricity and water tariffs at cheaper industrial rates, concessional bank loans under state and central policies, and exemption from property tax.

The administration emphasised that the order aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to strengthen domestic tourism through incentives and policy guidelines.

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“This is a welcome step, but smaller guest houses fear being left out due to complex paperwork,” said Abdul Hamid, who runs a family guest house in Leh.

“Tourism is our lifeline, and cheaper tariffs will help businesses grow,” said Sonam Dolma, a shopkeeper near Pangong Lake. “But we also worry that rapid expansion could strain Ladakh’s fragile ecology.”

Pertinently, September 2025 violence had caused a sharp decline in tourist arrivals, leaving hotels and allied businesses struggling. Officials now see this classification as part of a broader revival mode to restore Ladakh’s image as a safe and thriving destination.

Meanwhile, Saxena added, “I am confident this long-pending demand and the consequent incentives will accelerate the growth of Ladakh’s hotel industry, catering to the ever-growing needs of tourists,”.