LG Ladakh To Transform Choglamsar And Wari La Into Twin ‘Valleys Of Flowers’ To Boost Tourism And Ecology

Leh: In a major ecological and tourism push, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced that Choglamsar and Wari La in Leh will be developed into “Valleys of Flowers,” with plantation drives already underway to transform the cold desert into vibrant floral zones.

Saxena said experts have identified hardy species capable of surviving Ladakh’s harsh climate, including freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels.

“We are accelerating efforts so that by June, these sites will burst into color, offering visitors a new dimension of Ladakh’s beauty,” he told reporters.

The administration has set an ambitious target of increasing Ladakh’s green cover from the current 0.4 percent to 5 percent.

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“Our vision is to blend aesthetics with sustainability, ensuring Ladakh evolves into a resilient landscape of ecological and economic value,” Saxena added.

Meanwhile, local voices have welcomed the initiative but stressed the importance of ecological balance, “Tourism is vital for our livelihoods, but it must not compromise our fragile ecosystem. If flowers can thrive without disturbing nature’s rhythm, it will be a blessing.” Said Dorjay, a Leh-based artisan.

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“This project should remind us to preserve our environment. A greener Ladakh means healthier air, stronger soil, and better opportunities for future generations,” said Tsering, a resident of Choglamsa

Officials believe the project will generate local employment, promote ecotourism, and add aesthetic value to Ladakh’s stark desert terrain. With plantation activities already in progress, the “Valleys of Flowers” are expected to emerge as major attractions for tourists by June.

Pertinently, LG Saxena has also been personally supervising beautification efforts in Leh city. Recently, he oversaw the placement of more than 1,000 flower pots along the route from the Airport to Jivetsal, the venue of the Sacred Exposition. The pots, procured from local artisans, feature a variety of species, including Petunia, Salvia, Marigold, Gitika, Champa, Blue Pine, Deodar, Cypress, Foxtail Palm, and Areca Palm.