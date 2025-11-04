LG Sinha Leads Media Purge: J&K to Weed Out Impostors Masquerading as Journalists

Srinagar: In a move to safeguard the integrity of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has launched a sweeping crackdown on individuals posing as journalists without proper accreditation.

The directive, issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, follows a recent uproar in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly over the circulation of fake and doctored videos of legislators disseminated by self-styled media operatives.

At a high-level review meeting held in Srinagar, the LG expressed grave concern over the misuse of journalistic identity for blackmail, extortion and misinformation.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has been tasked with preparing a district-wise verified database of accredited and active journalists. Government departments have been instructed to entertain only those media representatives whose credentials are authenticated by the DIPR.

Advertisement

A circular issued by the Joint Director Information, Kashmir, emphasized that unauthorized individuals have been found using forged media IDs to coerce officials and circulate defamatory content.

DIPR has also mandated that all digital media platforms including Facebook pages, YouTube channels, online portals, and social media handles operating under the guise of journalism, must register and obtain verification from the department.

Advertisement

These platforms will be held accountable for the content they publish and are expected to adhere strictly to media ethics and legal norms.

The issue of fake journalists was prominently raised during the recently concluded autumn session of the Legislative Assembly.

Several legislators voiced concern over the growing menace of impersonators using media tags to gain access to restricted areas, intimidate public officials, and manipulate narratives for personal or political gain.

According to officials, the administration has received a surge in complaints from both public servants and citizens about individuals exploiting media credentials to seek undue favours or threaten exposure. LG’s directive is seen as a response to this mounting pressure and a bid to restore public trust in the media ecosystem.

The administration has assured that the crackdown is not aimed at curbing press freedom but at protecting the sanctity of journalism from imposters who exploit its privileges.

The move has been welcomed by several journalist associations in the Kashmir Valley, who have long demanded a mechanism to distinguish between professional reporters and opportunistic content creators.

Veteran journalist and Editor of Daily Uqab, Anjum, reacted strongly to the development he said, “It’s a good move to curb the menace. Nowadays these so-called journalists roam around with a mic and a phone, no press card, no ethics, no grammar, and yet they call themselves journalists. It’s heartbreaking. I come from an era when journalism was a calling, not a shortcut to fame. We learned the craft from the desk up, reporting, fact-checking, editing, rewriting. We waited months, sometimes years, for our first byline. And when it came, it meant something. It was earned.”

He added, “Back then, journalism demanded grit, mentorship, and respect for truth. Accreditation was earned, not claimed. Today, anyone with a mic barges into press meets, ignores ethics, and chases clicks. It’s not journalism, it’s performance,”.