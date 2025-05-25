Liberian Ship Sinks Off Kochi Coast, Oil Spill Fears Rise

Kochi: A Liberian ship carrying 640 containers, including 13 of hazardous cargo, sank off the Kochi coast on Sunday, raising fears of a possible oil spill. The ship, which was carrying a huge amount of cargo, tilted severely on Saturday, prompting a rescue operation that successfully saved all 24 crew members on board. According to officials, the crew members were rescued after the ship began to list heavily, and they were safely taken to shore.

The sinking of the ship has raised concerns about the potential for an oil spill, which could have devastating consequences for the marine ecosystem. However, the Defence Ministry has stated that no oil spill has been reported so far. The ministry is closely monitoring the situation and is taking all necessary precautions to prevent any potential damage.

The rescue operation was carried out successfully, with all 24 crew members being rescued from the sinking ship. The operation was conducted by a team of experts who worked tirelessly to ensure the safe evacuation of the crew. The crew members are currently safe and are being provided with all necessary assistance.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the ship's sinking. The concerned authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are probing to determine whether any safety protocols were breached. The investigation will help to identify the root cause of the incident and will inform efforts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Environmental Concerns