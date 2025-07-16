LIC Office At Delhi's Connaught Place Receives Bomb Threat, Security Rushed

New Delhi: The Life Corporation of India (LIC) office in Delhi's Connaught Place received bomb threat hours after multiple schools in the national capital received similar warnings.

In recent days, there has been a sudden surge in hoax bomb threats targeting public offices, government buildings, tourist spots, schools, and workplaces, prompting security agencies to spring into action.

Earlier today, several schools in Delhi received bomb threats, sparking panic among security agencies. Last year as well, over 100 schools in the city were targeted with hoax bomb messages and emails over multiple days. Each time a threat was reported, agencies sprang into action, yet no suspicious items were ever found.