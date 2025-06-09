Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Who Was Urged By Pak Side to Announce Ceasefire During Operation Sindoor, Appointed Deputy Chief of Army Staff Strategy

Updated 9 June 2025 at 17:06 IST
New Delhi: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who was contacted by Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) when India was carrying its Operation Sindoor, has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy).
Pakistan's DGMO had requested Indian DGMO to halt the firing after the Indian Armed Forces bombed critical Pakistani airbases including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi incurring heavy losses.
The Pakistani DGMO pleaded the Indian side for a ceasefire. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai will continue to hold the post of DGMO.
Published 9 June 2025 at 16:53 IST