Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Who Was Urged By Pak Side to Announce Ceasefire During Operation Sindoor, Appointed Deputy Chief of Army Staff Strategy

Lt General Rajiv Ghai appointed as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy). | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who was contacted by Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) when India was carrying its Operation Sindoor, has been appointed as Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy).

Pakistan's DGMO had requested Indian DGMO to halt the firing after the Indian Armed Forces bombed critical Pakistani airbases including Nur Khan in Rawalpindi incurring heavy losses.