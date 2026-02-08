'Like a Horror Film': Amit Shah Blasts Congress For Supporting Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack at the Congress during his visit to Raipur saying that Chhattisgarh had to bear the brunt of several corruption scams when the Congress was in power in the state just like “a horror film”. Shah even claimed that the Congress government was supporting the Maoist movement in the state.

“As soon as the Congress government came to power here, a small state was suddenly confronted with numerous corruption issues, like something out of a horror film. At that time, I was the Home Minister, and Bhupesh Baghel's government was in power,” Shah said while speaking at a session in Nava Raipur.

The Union Home Minister was speaking at the valedictory session of Organiser’s conclave titled “Chhattisgarh @ 25: Shifting the Lens: Security, Prosperity and Stability”

Amit Shad even went ahead to claim that the state government in Congress has been supporting the Maoist movement. "I can say without hesitation that the Chhattisgarh Congress government has been supporting the Maoist movement. There is no need for anyone to doubt this. How can a government provide support and shelter to those who are armed?" he said.

Calling for statistical data to find out which government had carried out better policies in the state, Shah asked, “Governments of three different ideologies have been in power, more or less everywhere, for long periods. The Congress party was in power, and now the Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, and the Communists have also been in power. Wouldn't it be appropriate for all statisticians, irrespective of ideology, to present comparative data on the statistics of the governments that operated under these three ideologies to the people of this country?”

“I can tell you, the Bharatiya Janata Party has performed the best among all three ideologies, and there is no denying this. Chhattisgarh is an example of this,” he answered.

Elaborating on his claim, Shah said, “Twenty-five years ago, when Chhattisgarh was formed, it was considered a state plagued by Maoism. For about eighteen of those twenty-five years, the Bharatiya Janata Party government was in power, and for seven years, the Congress government was in power. And when we look back after twenty-five years, the state, which was considered a backward state, is on the verge of becoming a developed state, and Maoism is on the verge of being completely eradicated. This qualitative change in Chhattisgarh has been brought about by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which operates on the basis of its ideology.”

Shah held two high-level meetings in Raipur to review anti-Maoist operations in the state during his day long visit to Chhattisgarh. The Union Home Minister said on X that the security-centric strategy, strengthening of infrastructure, crackdown on Maoist financial networks, and the surrender policy have yielded positive results. Shah also reiterated that Maoists will be completely eliminated from the country before the March 31, 2026.